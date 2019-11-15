Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 15, 2019, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 15, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.