Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 16, 2019, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 16, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.