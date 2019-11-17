Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 17, 2019, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov 17, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of rain after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=18]

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday –Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 37.