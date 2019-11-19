Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 19, 2019, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 19, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Wednesday – Snow, mainly after noon. Patchy blowing snow after 2 pm. High near 34. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday Night – Snow, mainly before midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 14. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Patchy blowing snow before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Saturday- Sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.