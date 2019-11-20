Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 20, 2019, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 20, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow, mainly after 10 am. Patchy blowing snow after 3 pm. Temperature rising to near 36 by 9 am, then falling to around 29 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday –A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night –Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.