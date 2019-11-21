Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 21, 2019, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 21, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.