Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 22, 2019, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 22, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast form the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thanksgiving Day – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.