Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 23, 2019, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 23, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thanksgiving Day – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.