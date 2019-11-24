Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 24, 2019, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 24, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph.

Monday – Snow likely, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thanksgiving Day – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Friday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 12. Breezy.