Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 26, 2019, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 26, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 10 am. Areas of blowing snow before 10 am. Patchy fog between 9 am and noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a north northeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow between 9 am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.