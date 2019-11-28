Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 28, 2019, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 28, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Thanksgiving Day – A chance of rain and snow, mainly after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Snow likely before 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday – A chance of snow before noon, then rain and snow likely between noon and 4pm, then snow likely after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night – Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Patchy blowing snow before 2 am, then patchy blowing snow after 3 am. Patchy fog before 7 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 17. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 23. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 23. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.