Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 29, 2019, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 29, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow, mainly after 1 pm. High near 38. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Snow. Patchy fog before midnight. Low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 24 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 20. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.