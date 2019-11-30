Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 30, 2019, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 30, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Patchy blowing snow between 1 pm and 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight – Areas of fog after 9 pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Areas of fog before 2 pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.