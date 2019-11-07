Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 7, 2019, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 7, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Veterans Day – Sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.