Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 8, 2019, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 8, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Veterans Day – Sunny, with a high near 37. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 45.