Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 9, 2019, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 9, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Veterans Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.