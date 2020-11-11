Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 11, 2020

(November 11, 2020) — Here is Sweetwater seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Veterans Day – Snow likely, mainly between 2 pm and 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sponsor

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Advertisement

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Advertisement

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.