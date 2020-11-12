Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 12, 2020

(November 12, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the US Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday Night – Snow likely, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Advertisement

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Advertisement

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.