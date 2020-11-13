Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 13, 2020

(November 13, 2020) — Here is Sweetwater County’s seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Isolated snow showers after 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday – Scattered snow showers before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.