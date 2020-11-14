Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 14, 2020

(November 14, 2020) — Here is Sweetwater County’s seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming, has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Today – Isolated snow showers before 7 am. Patchy blowing snow before 3 pm, then patchy blowing snow after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Very windy, with a west wind 34 to 39 mph decreasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Sponsor

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Advertisement

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. South southeast wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.