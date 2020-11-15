Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 15, 2020

(November 15, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.