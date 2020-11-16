Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 16, 2020

(November 16, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.