Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 17, 2020

(November 17, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West northwest wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday – Isolated snow showers before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.