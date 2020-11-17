Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 17, 2020

(November 17, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West northwest wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Saturday – Isolated snow showers before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.