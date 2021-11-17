Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 17, 2021

November 17, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 32. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Sponsor

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sponsor

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.