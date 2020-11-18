Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 18, 2020

(November 18, 2020) — Here is the Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2 am and 3 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph after midnight.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 35.
Sunday Night –Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.