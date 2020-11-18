Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 18, 2020

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2 am and 3 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night –Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.