Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 18, 2021

November 18, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.