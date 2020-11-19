Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 19, 2020

(November 19, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7 am and 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.