Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 2, 2020

(November 2, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Advertisement

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.