Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 20, 2021

November 20, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. South wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thanksgiving Day – Sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.