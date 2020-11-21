Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 21, 2020

(November 21, 2020) — Here is the Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Thanksgiving Day – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery.