Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 21, 2021

November 21, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sponsor

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Sponsor

Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.