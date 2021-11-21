Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 21, 2021

November 21, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sponsor
Sponsor
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Sponsor
Sponsor
Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.