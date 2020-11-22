Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 22, 2020

(November 22, 2020) — Here is the Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thanksgiving Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 36.