Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 35. West northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Blustery, with a west southwest wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thanksgiving Day – Sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 50.