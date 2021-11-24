Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 24, 2021

November 24, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Sponsor

Thanksgiving Day – Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sponsor

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.