Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 25, 2021

November 25, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Thanksgiving Day – Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 51.