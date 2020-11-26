Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 26, 2020

(November 26, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Thanksgiving Day – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 34.