Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 28, 2021

November 28, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.