Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 29, 2020

(November 29, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 37. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind around 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 38.