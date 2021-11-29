Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 29, 2021

November 29, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.