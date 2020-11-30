Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 30, 2020

(November 30, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers after 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 38.