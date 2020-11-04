Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 4, 2020

(November 4, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Saturday Night – Rain showers likely before 9 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 9 pm and 10 pm, then snow showers likely after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.