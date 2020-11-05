Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 5, 2020

(November 5, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Isolated showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Rain showers likely before 11 pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 11 pm and 1 am, then scattered snow showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Veterans Day – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.