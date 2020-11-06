Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 6, 2020

(November 6, 2020) — Here is Sweetwater County’s seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Rain likely before 9 pm, then rain and snow likely between 9 pm and 10 pm, then snow likely after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 11 to 18 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a north wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Veterans Day – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.