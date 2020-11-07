Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 7, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY (November 7, 2020) – Here is Sweetwater County’s seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today — A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Tonight — Rain and snow showers before 3am, then a chance of snow showers between 3am and 5am. Low around 28. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph becoming south southwest 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday — A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday — A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Veterans Day — A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday — A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.