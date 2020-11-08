Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 8, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 8, 2020) – Here is Sweetwater County’s seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Veterans Day — A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night — A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday — A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.