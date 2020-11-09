Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 9, 2020

Advertisement

(November 9, 2020) — Here is Sweetwater County’s seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of snow between 11 am and 2 pm. Areas of fog before 10 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Veterans Day – A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.