Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Oct. 17, 2019, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 17, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Isolated showers after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 2 am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Advertisement

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers between noon and 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Rain showers likely before 7 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 7 pm and 9 pm, then snow showers likely after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.