Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Oct. 18, 2019, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 18, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Scattered showers after 1 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Periods of rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 10 pm. Low around 22. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Isolated snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.