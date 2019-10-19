Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Oct 19, 2019, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 19, 2019) – Here is the Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered snow showers before 1 pm, then scattered rain showers between 1 pm and 5 pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday – Isolated snow showers before 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.