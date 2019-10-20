Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Oct. 20, 2019, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOING (Oct. 20, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated snow showers after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.